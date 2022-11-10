PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 181.09% from the stock’s current price.

PepGen Price Performance

PepGen stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. PepGen has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). As a group, analysts predict that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.