PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,750. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

