Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

NYSE PFGC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

