Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 5.2 %
NYSE PFGC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.
Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.