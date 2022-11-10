Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

PYNKF remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

