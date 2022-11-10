Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Perpetual Energy Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetual Energy (PMGYF)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.