Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Perpetual Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Perpetual Energy

(Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.