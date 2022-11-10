Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $185.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

