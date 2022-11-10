Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

