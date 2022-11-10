Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

