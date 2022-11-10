Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. 345,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,073,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

