PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.19.
Shares of PCG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 1,273,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,490,822. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 16.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
