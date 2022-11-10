Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

