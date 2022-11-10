PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 389.3% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:PNI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 32,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,995. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
