PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 389.3% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 32,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,995. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.