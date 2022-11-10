Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 650.8% in October

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 650.8% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,043,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 332,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2585 per share. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

