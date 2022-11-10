Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $9.00. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 716,857 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

