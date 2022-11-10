Piper Sandler Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $39.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 5.8 %

RNG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.