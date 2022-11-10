Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.72). Approximately 32,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.64).

Pittards Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,083.33.

Pittards Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Pittards’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

