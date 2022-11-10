Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

PAZRF remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

