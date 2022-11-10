Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
PAZRF remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
