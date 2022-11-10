Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

