Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of PLUG opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

