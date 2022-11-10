Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.92.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $20,989,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
