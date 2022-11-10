Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.92.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $20,989,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

