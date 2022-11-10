Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

