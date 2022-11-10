POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,720,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,364. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

