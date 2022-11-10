POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,720,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.
