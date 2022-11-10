PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Earnings on Friday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 150.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE Stock Performance

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 6,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,723. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolarityTE

About PolarityTE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolarityTE stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of PolarityTE at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.