Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BPOPM)

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.2 %
BPOPM opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56.
