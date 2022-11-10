Porch Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Porch Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million.

Porch Group Price Performance

PRCH has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Porch Group stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.