Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading 2% Higher

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €59.00 ($59.00) and last traded at €58.32 ($58.32). 790,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.20 ($57.20).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($84.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($81.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

