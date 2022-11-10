Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

PWCDF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,635. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

