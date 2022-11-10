Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 159.7% in October

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,191. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

