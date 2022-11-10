Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,823. The firm has a market cap of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

PRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

