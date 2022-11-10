Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLDGet Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,823. The firm has a market cap of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

