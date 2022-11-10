Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

PINC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 362,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 83.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

