Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.17. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 24,014 shares changing hands.
Pressure BioSciences Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.
Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
