PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 227.3% in October

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $706,722. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461. The company has a market cap of $156.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.