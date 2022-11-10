Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 63.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

