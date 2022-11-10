Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSET traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $60.65.
Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
