Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.