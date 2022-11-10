Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $477,656.25 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $477,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,561.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $954,270.70.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $800,254.71.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40.

PRVA stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 671,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

