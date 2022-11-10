ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Down to $24.79

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $24.04. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 40,851 shares changing hands.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 36.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 188,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 270,018 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth $12,447,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

