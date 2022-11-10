ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Shares Up 2.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $57.00. 43,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 40,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.
