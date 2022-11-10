ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 10.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.81. 666,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,733,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 13.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 389.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

