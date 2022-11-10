Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
