Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Richard T. Collier Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Prothena Price Performance
Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.48.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.