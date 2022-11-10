Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Richard T. Collier Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.