Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Richard T. Collier Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nov 10th, 2022

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

