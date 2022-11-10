ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 263.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $309.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

