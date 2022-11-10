ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

