ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $182.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $186.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

