ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 12,635 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 284.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.