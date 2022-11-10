ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

