ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 4.1 %

MA opened at $328.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.