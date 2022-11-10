Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
CEOS stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 594,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
