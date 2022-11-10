Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

CEOS stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 594,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

