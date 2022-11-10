Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of PEG traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 373,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,856. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $306,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $303,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $261,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

