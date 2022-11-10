PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $718.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 31.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

