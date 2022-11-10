PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $718.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $43.65.
In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 31.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
