PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 130,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,702,370 shares.The stock last traded at $42.67 and had previously closed at $38.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Stock Up 13.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 218,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

